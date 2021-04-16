Left Menu

Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 16

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:54 IST
Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 16
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday. The lira traded at 8.0240 against the dollar at 0514 GMT, wakening slightly from a close of 8.0060 on Thursday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.1% to 1.407,76 on Thursday. GLOBAL MARKETS

A batch of Chinese and U.S. economic data helped underpin global stocks near record highs on Friday, as investors priced in a solid global recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump. CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets to purchase goods and services, a week after Turkish authorities demanded user information from trading platforms. TURKEY - GREECE

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece clashed openly on Thursday at a joint news conference in Ankara that began with hopes of improved relations but quickly descended into acrimonious accusations from both sides. CENTRAL BANK

Turkey's central bank held rates steady at 19% as expected on Thursday and dropped a pledge to tighten policy further if needed, in its first decision since President Tayyip Erdogan fired the hawkish former governor and sparked a market selloff. AFGHANISTAN TALKS

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday briefed his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar on NATO discussions in which the allies agreed to withdraw their forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. NATO allies agreed with the withdrawal plan on Wednesday in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11 and pledged to mirror American plans to start removing troops on May 1 after two decades of war.

UKRAINE - RUSSIA CONFLICT Turkey is not picking a side in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and supports a diplomatic resolution of the issue, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday amid concerns over a Russian military build-up along Ukraine's border.

CORONAVIRUS CASES Turkey recorded 297 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Thursday, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the total toll to 35,031.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a "partial closure" for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb the surge in cases. For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics Turkish equities

Turkish money Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks Forex news

All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.It said Yusuff ...

Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflixs Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift. According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ense...

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...

U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL files suit against Russia at ECHR

The Moscow bureau of Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty said on Thursday it had filed a suit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights to get Moscow to refrain from enforcing fines against it in what it says is part of a campaign to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021