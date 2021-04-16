Maha: Bus with wedding party about to depart, groom dies

A man died hours after he got married in Chandrapur in Maharashtra as her felt dizzy in the bus in which the wedding party was to depart from the bride's home, police said on Friday.

The marriage took place in Awalgaon on Thursday evening and the bus was to leave for Gadbori in the district when the groom, identified as Nazuk Abhimanyu Pohankar, felt uneasy and was rushed to hospital, an official said.

''He died en route, leaving everybody who attended the marriage function absolutely heartbroken,'' he added.

