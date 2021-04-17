Left Menu

FICCI appeals to avoid further lockdowns, writes to 25 CMs

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has appealed to chief ministers of states to avoid introducing lockdowns as they will push the economy into a downward spiral.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:34 IST
FICCI appeals to avoid further lockdowns, writes to 25 CMs
The industry body says lockdowns will push the economy into downward spiral. Image Credit: ANI

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has appealed to chief ministers of states to avoid introducing lockdowns as they will push the economy into a downward spiral. FICCI President Uday Shankar wrote on COVID management and strategies. "As the economy has barely begun to turn around from the impact of the earlier lockdowns, we should avoid introducing another lockdown or even a partial lockdown in the states," he said in the letter.

"Resorting to such a drastic measure at this stage may not be conducive to the overall situation and will push the economy into downward spiral." This letter is written to chief ministers of Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, J&K, Odisha, Sikkim, Kerala, Manipur, Bihar, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Instead of lockdown or partial lockdown, the letters further suggests that states take steps like ramping up to covid testing, awareness drive and enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, physical distancing and personal hygiene. Support may be taken by involving volunteers from the schools, colleges and the NGOs. Strict compliance to COVID protocol may be ensured with suitable penalties for violations.

FICCI has represented to the Union Government to open up the vaccination for all the people above 18 years of age to give a massive push to the vaccination drive as there is no shortage of vaccines and the inoculation capacity can be increased with the participation of the private sector. "The state government will have to play a major role to encourage people to come forward for vaccination and build capacities with the help of private sector for the expected jump in inoculation," wrote Shanker in the letter.

"Vaccination camps in the colonies and societies with the help of resident welfare associations (RWAs) will also help push the vaccination drive," the letter added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus releases 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for OnePlus 7/7Pro and OnePlus 7T/7TPro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, replacing the previous months original Android 11 release.The latest OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update fixes so...

Haryana Deputy CM urges PM Modi to resume talks with protesting farmers

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to resume talks with the farmers protesting the Centres three farm laws.Chautala further said a team of three to four cabinet minister...

Ashwin, Sundar, Natarajan condole demise of actor Vivek

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer T Natarajan condoled the demise of Tamil actor Vivek, who passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. He was 59. My heartfelt condolences to the family and ...

COVID-19: Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100 in J-K

Concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people and also announced the postponement of the Class 11 examination.The latest directive c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021