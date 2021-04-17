Left Menu

Maharashtra sees record 67,123 new coronavirus cases

Maharashtra saw another day of high COVID-19 cases with 67,123 new coronavirus new infections reported on Saturday, the highest single-day number in the state.

17-04-2021
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra saw another day of high COVID-19 cases with 67,123 new coronavirus new infections reported on Saturday, the highest single-day number in the state. According to the latest state health bulletin, 419 more people deaths due to the disease were reported on Saturday. The total count of cases in Maharashtra has reached 37,70,707.

It continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 6,47,933 active cases at present. The death toll in the state has gone up to 59,970.

With 56,783 more people recovering from the virus, the total number of recoveries have gone up to 30,61,174 Of the new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 8,834 cases were reported in Mumbai. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 5,70,832, with 87,369 active cases.

Nagpur district reported 6,956 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths today. The total count of cases in the district has reached 3,15,999, Nagpur has 66,208 active cases. India also reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

