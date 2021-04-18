Villagers' claim of firing in Deganga polling booth baseless: Police

The North 24 Parganas police has in its inquiry report dismissed allegations made by villagers of Deganga about firing by CRPF personnel at a booth at Kurulgachha during polling on Saturday.

The villagers had alleged that the CRPF personnel deployed at booth number 215 at Kurulgachcha in Deganga in North 24 Parganas during the fifth phase of polling had fired at a crowd outsi.

''The allegation is found to be not based on facts,'' the inquiry report by the superintendent of police of Barasat police district, Raj Narayan Mukherjee sent to special Police observer, Vivek Dube said.

''From the available witnesses present at the booth the fact could not be substantiated either. Statement of concerned ASI of CRPF and the presiding officer of the booth was videographed. From the very morning there was no report of any gathering, intimidation or any other practice which may warrant any action on the part of security forces stationed at the booth.

The Coy (company) Commander also stated that he spent almost two hours in that particular booth in the morning but nothing unusual was witnessed by him,'' the SP's report mentioned.

The company commander is responsible for the actions of the company of security force under him.

Earlier, in the day the Election Commission had sought a report from poll observers on the alleged firing by central forces in Deganga constituency.

An officer of the central armed police force posted at the booth, where the locals claimed that shots had been fired, said the allegations made by them were baseless.

Everything was fine here. The voting exercise went off very peacefully. There was no incident of firing anywhere in this area, he stated.

During the fourth phase, on April 10, four persons were killed after the CISF personnel opened fire in self defence outside a booth in Cooch Behar districts Sitalkuchi area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)