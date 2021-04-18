Left Menu

Saudi and Iran held talks aimed at easing tensions, say sources

Saudi and Iranian officials held direct talks this month in a bid to ease tensions between the two foes, a senior Iranian official and two regional sources said, as Washington works to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran and end the Yemen war. The April 9 meeting in Iraq, first reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 by the Financial Times on Sunday, did not lead to any breakthrough, the Iranian official and one of the regional sources familiar with the matter said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:03 IST
Saudi and Iran held talks aimed at easing tensions, say sources

Saudi and Iranian officials held direct talks this month in a bid to ease tensions between the two foes, a senior Iranian official and two regional sources said, as Washington works to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran and end the Yemen war.

The April 9 meeting in Iraq, first reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 by the Financial Times on Sunday, did not lead to any breakthrough, the Iranian official and one of the regional sources familiar with the matter said. The regional source said the meeting focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group since March 2015.

"This was a low-level meeting to explore whether there might be a way to ease ongoing tensions in the region," the Iranian official said, adding that it was based on Iraq's request. Iraq's prime minister held talks with Saudi Arabia's crown prince earlier this month and also visited the United Arab Emirates.

The second regional source said the talks also touched on Lebanon, which is facing a political vacuum amid a dire financial crisis. Gulf Arab states are alarmed by the expanding role of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The FT report said that a senior Saudi official denied there had been any talks with Iran.

Sunni Gulf power Saudi Arabia cut ties with Shi'ite Iran in January 2016 following the storming of its embassy in Tehran in a row over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric. A Western diplomat in the region said the United States and Britain were informed in advance of the Saudi-Iran talks but had "not seen the outcome".

Washington and Tehran are holding indirect talks in Vienna to revive the world powers' nuclear accord with Iran, which former U.S. President Donald Trump quit in 2018. Tehran has breached several nuclear restrictions after Trump reimposed sanctions. Riyadh last week called for a nuclear deal with stronger parameters and for involvement of Gulf states, which are concerned about Iran's missiles programme and its support for regional proxies.

The United States is also pressing for a ceasefire deal in Yemen which Riyadh and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government have welcomed. The Houthis have yet to accept and have kept up cross border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities. A Saudi foreign ministry official told Reuters last week that confidence-building measures could pave the way for expanded nuclear talks with Gulf Arab participation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the groups leader.The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan TLP gr...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Three dead, two injured in Wisconsin shootingThree people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin early on Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriffs...

Cambodia uses wedding halls for COVID patients as cases surge

Cambodia began setting up thousands of hospital beds in two wedding party halls on Sunday to cope with an influx of COVID-19 patients in a country that up until recently had largely managed to contain infections. Cambodia also reported a da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021