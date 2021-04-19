Ukraine calls for new EU sanctions on Russia, foreign minister says

Ukraine calls for new EU sanctions on Russia, foreign minister saysReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:04 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday called on European Union member states to impose new sanctions on Russia, aimed at avoiding a further escalation in the standoff between the two countries.
"I proposed a step-by-step plan on how to discourage Moscow from further escalation," Kuleba tweeted after addressing EU foreign ministers via video conference. "Key element: preparing a new set of sectoral sanctions. Individual ones are not sufficient anymore."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kuleba
- European Union
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Dmytro Kuleba
ALSO READ
Russia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths
Russia records 8,817 new COVID-19 cases in 24 Hours
Russian Foreign Minister to begin two-day India visit tomorrow
Moscow and Washington in high-level contact over Ukraine -Ifax cites Russian foreign ministry
Russia extends punitive Twitter slowdown until mid-May