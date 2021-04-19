Man rapes, kills 5-year-old niece in UP's Banda; arrested

A 42-year-old man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly raping and killing his five-year-old niece, police said.

Baberu Station House Officer (SHO) Bhaskar Mishra said the girl went missing from home on Sunday, following which her parents started searching for her.

The body was found on Monday morning, the SHO said, adding the accused was arrested after that.

He has confessed to the crime, the official added.

