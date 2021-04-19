UK examining German soccer club ownership model

UK examining German soccer club ownership modelReuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:10 IST
Britain has looked closely at the German model of majority fan-ownership of soccer clubs, and will examine the idea more closely in an upcoming fan-led review of governance of the sport, minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday.
"We've examined the German model very closely," he told parliament following a statement responding to the proposed creation of a breakaway European Super League.
"It's very interesting to note that German teams are not participating in this, that, makes the case rather for the fan-led review looking at the German model."
