Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines after wife Sunita tests positive for COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:06 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19. Sunita Kejriwal has gone into home isolateion.
This comes amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and across the country. In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported.
There are currently 76,887 active cases in Delhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunita Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Sunita
- Arvind Kejriwal