Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines after wife Sunita tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19. Sunita Kejriwal has gone into home isolateion.

This comes amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and across the country. In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported.

There are currently 76,887 active cases in Delhi. (ANI)

