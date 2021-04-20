Left Menu

Kremlin denies blame for tensions, complains of "anti-Russian psychosis"

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:23 IST
Kremlin denies blame for tensions, complains of "anti-Russian psychosis"

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Moscow was not to blame for a flare-up in international tensions, and called on foreign countries to refrain from what it called "mass anti-Russian psychosis".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Czech Republic's allegations of Russian involvement in a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot were unfounded and formed part of a wider series of attempts to contain Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archer Deepika learning mind control to break Olympic medal jinx

Gearing up for her third Olympics, Indias number one woman archer Deepika Kumari is busy working on the mental side of her game in her effort to break the countrys medal jinx in the sport at the highest level.Having won the 2010 Commonwealt...

UGC-NET postponed in view of COVID-19 situation: Union education minister

The UGC-National Eligibility Test NET scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday.According to an order by the N...

British parliament committee to summon Sunak, Cameron over Greensill

A British parliamentary committee will summon finance minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister David Cameron to appear before it to answer questions about the ex-leaders lobbying for the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill ...

People will have blood on their hands, if medicines and resources are diverted without application of mind: HC to Centre.

People will have blood on their hands, if medicines and resources are diverted without application of mind HC to Centre....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021