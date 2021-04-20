Kremlin denies blame for tensions, complains of "anti-Russian psychosis"

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Moscow was not to blame for a flare-up in international tensions, and called on foreign countries to refrain from what it called "mass anti-Russian psychosis".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Czech Republic's allegations of Russian involvement in a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot were unfounded and formed part of a wider series of attempts to contain Russia.

