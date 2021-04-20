Left Menu

Much more work needed in Iran nuclear talks despite progress, EU says

Third expert group was created to address sequencing issues." The talks, aimed at bringing Iran and the United States back into compliance with the nuclear deal will pick up again next week based on progress achieved so far, Russian and Chinese officials said earlier on Tuesday. Iran and world powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to hammer out steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Tehran's breaches of the deal's limits on its uranium enrichment capacity.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:53 IST
Much more work needed in Iran nuclear talks despite progress, EU says

Iran and world powers have made headway in talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

"Progress made over the last two weeks," European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora said on Twitter. "But much more hard work needed. Third expert group was created to address sequencing issues." The talks, aimed at bringing Iran and the United States back into compliance with the nuclear deal will pick up again next week based on progress achieved so far, Russian and Chinese officials said earlier on Tuesday.

Iran and world powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to hammer out steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Tehran's breaches of the deal's limits on its uranium enrichment capacity. "Today the Joint Commission of #JCPOA took note with satisfaction of the progress made in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal," said Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog (IAEA), referring to the nuclear deal.

"In view of the progress made...so far the Joint Commission of #JCPOA decided to establish the third working group to deal with possible sequencing of practical steps leading to full restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal." U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, which took office in January seeking to rejoin the accord, has said it is ready to remove "all sanctions that are inconsistent" with the deal, though not spelled out which measures it means.

Iran's clerical establishment has said it will not return to strict observance of the 2015 agreement unless all sanctions reimposed or added by former President Donald Trump after he abandoned the accord in 2018 are rescinded first. Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said the talks were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would halt the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting.

Iranian officials had on Monday cited the possibility of an interim deal to buy time for a lasting settlement. Separately, the Iranian government said it had launched enrichment of uranium to 60% fissile purity in order to show its technical capacity after a sabotage attack at a nuclear plant that Tehran has blamed on Israel, which opposes deal-making with Iran. But the escalation of enrichment is quickly reversible if Washington drops sanctions, the government said.

China's envoy to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Wang Qun, told reporters after a meeting of the remaining parties to the 2015 deal broke off that the parties had begun a drafting process and were clearer about what a final document would look like. "We see productive work from the Joint Commission under the leadership of EU colleagues through their two processes, not only the working group process but also their proximity talks with the United States over the past few days," he said, adding that sanctions-lifting remained the top issue to be resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi interacts with vaccine manufacturers, urges them to scale up production capacity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with vaccine manufacturers in the country via video conferencing and urged them to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate people in the shortest possible time. He applau...

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic: PM Narendra Modi.

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic PM Narendra Modi....

Punjab to give legal sanctity to Teachers Transfer Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for enactment of a legislation that gives legal sanctity to the Teachers Transfer Policy, which was introduced in 2019.The chief minister said the policy was brough...

SC paves way for appointment of ad-hoc judges in HCs

Terming pendency of around 57 lakh cases in high courts as docket explosion, the Supreme Court Tuesday activated a dormant constitutional provision to pave way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021