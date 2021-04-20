No basing agreements with countries around Afghanistan yet- U.S. general

The United States does not currently have any basing agreements with the countries neighboring Afghanistan, even as the withdrawal of all foreign troops is set to begin next month, a top U.S. general said on Tuesday.

Asked by a lawmaker whether there were any agreements with countries around Afghanistan to base forces, conduct lethal strikes or carry our surveillance, Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command said: "At this time, we have none of those agreements in place."

