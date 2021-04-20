Left Menu

Jurors in Chauvin trial deliberate; Biden hopes for 'right verdict'

Jurors deliberated for a second day on Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Floyd's family.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:24 IST
Jurors in Chauvin trial deliberate; Biden hopes for 'right verdict'

Jurors deliberated for a second day on Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Floyd's family. With the jurors now sequestered, Biden told reporters at the White House that he was praying for the "right verdict" in the most high-profile U.S. case involving accusations of police misconduct in decades.

As Minneapolis braced for a verdict, the 12 sequestered jurors considered three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts, along with hours of video evidence. The courthouse is surrounded by high barricades and guarded by National Guard troops. Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In an arrest captured on video, Chauvin pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes outside a grocery store where Floyd had been accused of buying cigarettes with a fake $20 bill last May. The jury began deliberations on Monday after listening to closing arguments for most of the day. Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict on each charge to convict or acquit. A single hold-out would result in a mistrial, although the state could then try Chauvin again.

Floyd's relatives, many of them traveling from Texas, have taken turns sitting in a single chair reserved for them in the courtroom. Biden said he spoke by phone with members of Floyd's family. The president said he would not have mentioned the call publicly if a family member had not made it public.

"They're a good family, and they're calling for peace and tranquility, no matter what that verdict is," Biden told reporters at the White House. "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is - I think it's overwhelming in my view." Angela Harrelson, an aunt of Floyd, wrote in a text message that the family was "waiting nervously" for the verdict.

Many downtown businesses have boarded up their windows for fear of a repeat of the violent street clashes that unfolded last year after Floyd's death between police in riot gear and protesters, some of whom set fire to a police precinct house and damaged nearby property. The case hinges on whether the jury agrees with prosecutors that the evidence shows Chauvin used excessive, and therefore illegal, force that killed Floyd. The defense has countered that Chauvin behaved as any "reasonable police officer" would, and sought to raise doubts about the cause of Floyd's death, saying heart disease or even the exhaust fumes from the nearby police car may have been factors.

All three charges require that jurors find that Chauvin's acts were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death, but none require that they find he intended to kill Floyd. The jury is comprised of four white women, two white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two multiracial women, according to court records.

The court has promised to shield their identities until some time after they give their verdict and has sequestered them in a hotel outside of deliberating hours. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill told the jury it can set its own deliberation schedule in consultation with him, the court said. It deliberated for four hours on Monday and resumed on Tuesday morning. Fresh protests broke out last week in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center after a white police officer fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, on April 11 in a traffic stop. In the nightly rallies that followed, some protesters have thrown plastic water bottles over a fence at police, and police have fired chemical irritants and rubber bullets into the crowd, bloodying both protesters and journalists.

U.S. congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who represents Brooklyn Center, spoke on Tuesday at the site where Wright was killed, calling the incident "state-sanctioned violence" and demanding an overhaul of U.S. policing. "Our communities are tired and exhausted with this repeated offense and assault that continues to happen where we continue to find ourselves in the state of mourning," Omar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Mishra, Dhawan star in Delhi Capital's six wicket win over MI

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishras four wicket haul coupled with a crucial 45 by opener Shikhar Dhawan formed the cornerstone of Delhi Capitals six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL game here on Tuesday.Mishra 424 spun his web arou...

Fundamental aspects put in place to ensure minimal impact of

The impact of COVID-19 on the economy would not be very large as the country has worked very well on converting the crisis created by the pandemic into an opportunity, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Tuesday.Participating in ...

Mamata slams Modi govt's "monumental incompetence" in COVID management

Eds Minor edits BhagawangolaSagardighiFarakka WB, Apr 20 PTI Slamming the Narendra Modi government for its monumental incompetence in COVID management, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said the Centre allowed open market s...

Cautious centrist Laschet is German conservatives' candidate to succeed Merkel

Germanys conservatives threw their weight on Tuesday behind Armin Laschet, a cautious centrist, as their candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in a September national election instead of his more popular Bavarian rival.Markus Soe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021