Left Menu

U.S. general voices grave doubts about Taliban's reliability

McKenzie said the United States did not have an agreement with the Taliban that would guarantee that the insurgents do not attack U.S. forces after May. 1, but that the military was prepared in case they did. Biden's decision to completely withdraw has raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on U.S. and other targets.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 01:20 IST
U.S. general voices grave doubts about Taliban's reliability

A leading U.S. general voiced "grave doubts" on Tuesday about the Taliban's reliability as a negotiating partner for U.S. and Afghan diplomats following the U.S. military's withdrawal from America's longest war. Marine General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, also suggested it was still unclear how exactly the United States would detect and act on any threats from al Qaeda or Islamic State that emerge after the pullout, saying military planners were crafting options.

But the United States has not struck military basing agreements with Afghanistan's neighbors and is even still working on a diplomatic agreement governing security forces who stay at the U.S. embassy in Kabul, McKenzie said. Taken together, McKenzie's testimony to the House Armed Services Committee underscores the uncertainties facing the Pentagon as it carries out President Joe Biden's order for all U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

The drawdown is due to begin by May 1. "I have grave doubts about the Taliban's reliability ... but we need to see what they're going to do here," McKenzie told the committee. "If they want any form of future international recognition for Afghanistan ... they're going to have to keep the agreements that they've made."

He spoke on a day when three sources told Reuters that a Washington-backed Afghan peace conference in Turkey scheduled for Saturday had been postponed over non-participation by the Taliban. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when they were ousted by U.S.-led forces. Since then they have waged a long-running insurgency and still control wide swathes of territory.

It remains unclear whether the Taliban will allow U.S. forces, who they call invaders, to peacefully exit the country. McKenzie said the United States did not have an agreement with the Taliban that would guarantee that the insurgents do not attack U.S. forces after May. 1, but that the military was prepared in case they did.

Biden's decision to completely withdraw has raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on U.S. and other targets. A United Nations report in January said there were as many as 500 al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan and that the Taliban maintained a close relationship with the Islamist extremist group. The Taliban denies al Qaeda has a presence in Afghanistan.

"The known aspiration of these groups to launch attacks against the United States hasn't gone away. And it's there right now," McKenzie said, even as he acknowledged those groups had little ability at the moment to act on those aspirations. Announcing his decision to withdraw troops, Biden said the United States would monitor the threat, reorganize counter-terrorism capabilities and keep substantial assets in the region to respond to threats to the United States emerging from Afghanistan.

But, asked whether there were any agreements with countries around Afghanistan to base forces, conduct lethal strikes or carry our surveillance, McKenzie said: "At this time, we have none of those agreements in place." McKenzie said he would provide the defense secretary a plan for counter-terrorism forces outside of Afghanistan by the end of the month. He cautioned that the loss of the current U.S. military network in Afghanistan, and the intelligence capability it allows, would have an impact.

McKenzie said that most contractors and all U.S. contractors would leave Afghanistan with U.S. forces. The remarks left open the possibility that internationally-financed contractors supporting Afghan forces might remain, at least for a period. As of October, there were more than 18,000 contractors, including 6,000 Americans and 7,000 third-country nationals, according to a U.S. government watchdog.

Experts believe the Afghan air force and other elements of Afghan security forces would collapse without external contracting support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-Man City quit breakaway league, Chelsea set to follow

Manchester City started the process of withdrawing from the breakaway European Super League on Tuesday less than 72 hours after agreeing to join, with Chelsea also reported to be quitting in a major blow for the proposed new competition. Ci...

Minneapolis ex-policeman Chauvin convicted of murder in Floyd case

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a reb...

US: Mayor releases investigation into officer accused of abuse

Acting Mayor Kim Janey released redacted copies of an internal affairs investigation into a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting children as far back as the mid-1990s. Janey released 13 pages of internal affai...

People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021