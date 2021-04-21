Police detain more than 100 people at protests in support of Navalny - protest monitor

Police detain more than 100 people at protests in support of Navalny - protest monitorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:46 IST
Police detained 102 people at protests across Russia in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.
The arrests came on the same day that President Vladimir Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation address in which he warned the West not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
