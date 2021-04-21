Left Menu

Kerala to provide COVID-19 vaccine 'free of cost' to all above 18 years: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:03 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Addressing media here, he also urged the Central government to give vaccines to the states for free as they are already under financial burden due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The state governments have been asked to buy vaccines. But states are already going through a financial burden because of COVID-19. Instead of pushing states to further economic crisis, the Centre should give vaccines to the states for free," he said. "Kerala government is not going back on its promises, we will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age," he added.

Vijayan also informed that the state government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID situation in the state. "A meeting of all political parties will be convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Also, a meeting with private hospitals will also be held to discuss and take suggestions on COVID management," he said.

Ruling out any complete lockdown, Chief Minister said "Kerala is not going to implement any lockdown at the present juncture. Instead, people are being asked to follow the COVID guidelines strictly." The Kerala government has already announced a night curfew and strict COVID regulations are being implemented at the district level where COVID cases are high.

The Chief Minister also informed that a total of 22,414 fresh COVID-19 new cases and 22 deaths were reported in the state today. Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also said that expenses to vaccinate all aged above 18 years against COVID-19 in the state will be borne by the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

