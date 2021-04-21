Left Menu

U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions on 2 state-owned businesses

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Myanma Timber Enterprise (MTE) and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, adding that the pearl and timber industries are economic resources for the Myanmar military. The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the February coup when the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, with almost daily protests and a crackdown by the junta in which hundreds of people have been killed.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:30 IST
U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions on 2 state-owned businesses

The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh Myanmar-related sanctions, targeting two state-owned enterprises in the latest in a series of punitive actions following the country's military coup as Washington said it would take further action. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Myanma Timber Enterprise (MTE) and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, adding that the pearl and timber industries are economic resources for the Myanmar military.

The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the February coup when the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, with almost daily protests and a crackdown by the junta in which hundreds of people have been killed. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would continue to target funding channels to the junta.

"We will continue to support the people of Burma in their efforts to reject this coup, and we call on the military regime to cease violence, release all those unjustly detained, and restore Burma’s path to democracy," Blinken said in a separate statement. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group, says 738 people have been killed by Myanmar's security forces since the coup and 3,300 people are in detention. Another 20 people have been sentenced to death and are in hiding.

Wednesday's action freezes any U.S. assets of the businesses and generally bars Americans from dealing with the companies that the Treasury said are responsible for timber and pearl exports from Myanmar. The Environmental Investigation Agency, an international nonprofit that documents timber industry abuses in Myanmar and elsewhere, said this month that the military junta now profits from the export of teak through MTE.

That teak is sometimes exported to the United States and Europe and used for luxury furniture and for the decks of high-end yachts, the group says. "Sanctions placed on MTE in Myanmar is a significant blow to the military regime, which directly profits from the country’s valuable and diminishing forests," said Faith Doherty, the group's forests campaign leader. She added that the move would also undermine corrupt officials.

Doherty said the sanctions mean no timber or timber products from Myanmar can be exported to the United States, and called on the U.S. Justice Department to "be vigilant in its monitoring of Myanmar timber into its markets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Biden will use speech to Congress next week to call for police reform -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden believes the bar is too high for convicting police officers and will use his speech to a joint session of Congress next week to push for police reform legislation, the White House said on Wednesday.Biden is to addre...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs withdrawing from Super League

Eight of the 12 founding members have withdrawn from the European Super League, including Spains Atletico Madrid and Italys Inter Milan and all the six English Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway project.The withdrawals came amid...

World is still waiting for U.S. climate target on eve of Biden summit

The White House is still putting the finishing touches on its plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, ahead of a summit this week with world leaders including Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping.President Joe Bidens admi...

Greece to start J&J coronavirus vaccinations on May 5

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europes drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021