U.S. Senate committee advances sweeping China bill

U.S. Senate committee advances sweeping China billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:27 IST
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday backed sweeping legislation to push back against China on issues including human rights, economic competition and international influence, sending the measure for consideration by the full Senate.
After several hours of debate and amendments, the committee backed the bill by an overwhelming 21 to 1.
