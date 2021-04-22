Left Menu

Give information on number of children infected with COVID-19 at child care homes: NCPCR to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:31 IST
Amid reports of children at child care institutions across the country contracting COVID-19, apex child rights body NCPCR has asked all states to give information on the number of children who have tested positive in these homes in the last one month.

In a letter to principal secretaries and secretaries, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that protection of children in child care institutions (CCIs) has been a major concern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCPCR said as per news reports, children from CCIs across the country are contracting coronavirus.

The apex child rights body has sought information on the number of Children in Need of Care & Protection (CNCP) found COVID positive while staying in children homes in the last one month. It further asked states information on the number of Children in Conflict with Law (CICL) found COVID positive while staying in observation homes in the last one month.

''In light of the above and keeping in view the gravity and seriousness of the issue, it is hereby requested to your good office to kindly initiate the process of reconciling the data of children living in different CCIs within your jurisdiction and a comprehensive report along with copies of all documents within 15 days from the date of receipt of this letter,'' the NCPCR said in the letter dated April 21.

