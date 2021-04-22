Left Menu

World News Roundup: German upper house backs new law to fight third COVID wave; Hong Kong journalist improperly accessed public records and more

Updated: 22-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:27 IST
World News Roundup: German upper house backs new law to fight third COVID wave; Hong Kong journalist improperly accessed public records and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Syrian missile explodes in area near Israeli nuclear reactor, Israel retaliates

A Syrian missile exploded in southern Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor and an Israeli strike in Syria. An Israeli military spokesman identified the projectile as an SA-5 surface-to-air missile fired by Syrian forces against Israeli aircraft. He said it overflew its target to reach the Dimona area, 200 km (125 miles) south of the Syrian border.

German upper house backs new law to fight third COVID wave

Germany's upper house of parliament approved a law on Thursday to give Chancellor Angela Merkel's government more powers to fight a third wave of the coronavirus. The new law enables the national government to impose curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as well as limits on private gatherings, sport, and shop openings. Schools will close and return to online lessons if the virus incidence exceeds 165 cases per 100,000 residents.

Hong Kong journalist improperly accessed public records, court rules

A Hong Kong court found a journalist guilty on Thursday of making false statements to obtain data for a documentary on the police handling of a mob attack on pro-democracy protesters, reporters, and bystanders in 2019. The case has fuelled concern over a crackdown on press freedom in the Chinese-ruled city, which has become increasingly authoritarian after a sweeping national security law imposed last year.

Russia says it hopes U.S. ambassador's consultations in Washington won't be in vain

Russia said on Thursday it hoped U.S. ambassador John Sullivan would use his time usefully in Washington during consultations with members of Joe Biden's administration amid a diplomatic row with Moscow. Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Sullivan left Russia on Thursday, TASS news agency reported, citing a source.

Chad on edge as rebels threaten to advance on capital after president's death

Chad's new military leaders received backing from France on Thursday despite protestations from the political opposition and some army officers as rebels geared up to resume an offensive on the capital. A military council led by General Mahamat Idriss Deby took over power after Deby's father, Chad's long-ruling leader Idriss Deby, was killed in battle with the Libya-based rebels on Monday.

EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls - sources

The European Commission is working on legal proceedings against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker cut COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, sources familiar with the matter said. The move would mark a further step in an EU plan to sever ties with the Anglo-Swedish company after it repeatedly cut supplies to the bloc, contributing to major delays in Europe's vaccine rollout.

Israel intensifying air war in Syria against Iranian encroachment

Israel has dramatically expanded airstrikes on suspected Iranian missile and weapons production centers in Syria to repel what it sees as a stealthy military encroachment by its regional arch-enemy, Western and regional intelligence sources say. Capitalizing on a longtime alliance with Syria, Iran is moving parts of its advanced missile and arms industry into pre-existing underground compounds to develop a sophisticated arsenal within a range of Israeli population centers, according to Israeli and Western intelligence sources and Syrian defectors.

The legal war between the Saudis and their former spymaster

The family of a former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile and locked in an international feud with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said they have become pawns in the kingdom's efforts to bring the spy chief home. A Saudi court jailed two of Saad al-Jabri's adult children late last year for money laundering and conspiracy to escape the kingdom unlawfully, charges they deny.

India sets record for new COVID cases; oxygen running out

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability to crumble health services to cope. Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.

UK government investigating leak of PM Johnson's messages to businessman

Britain's government is investigating the leak of private communications between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and inventor James Dyson, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday. "We have instructed the Cabinet Office to look into this," the spokesman said when asked if there would be a leak inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

