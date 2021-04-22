Left Menu

Need concrete action at high speed and on large scale to combat climate change: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for concrete action at a ''high speed'' and on a large scale to combat climate change, and asserted that India was doing its part to deal with the challenge.

Addressing a US-hosted virtual summit of 40 global leaders, Modi also said sustainable lifestyles and guiding philosophy of ''back to basics'' must be important pillars of the economic strategy for the post-COVID era.

The Prime Minister said he and President Biden are launching the 'India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership'.

''Together, we will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations,'' he said at the summit.

Modi said India has taken ''many bold steps'' on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity despite its development challenges.

''For humanity to combat climate change, concrete action is needed. We need such action at a high speed, on a large scale, and with a global scope. We, in India, are doing our part,'' the Prime Minister said.

''As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies,'' he said.

Modi said humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and the summit is a timely reminder that the grave threat of climate Change has not disappeared.

The Prime Minister also thanked President Biden for hosting the summit.

