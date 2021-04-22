Left Menu

Red Fort violence: Court allows Delhi police to obtain Deep Sidhu's voice sample

A court here on Thursday allowed Delhi police plea to obtain the voice sample of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day. Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos Facebook live, TV interviews etc., it was necessary that his voice was matched with the voice in those video clippings.Sidhu was arrested on February 9 and was granted bail by a Delhi court on April 16 in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:28 IST
Red Fort violence: Court allows Delhi police to obtain Deep Sidhu's voice sample
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@imdeepsidhu)

A court here on Thursday allowed Delhi police plea to obtain the voice sample of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day. Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos (Facebook live, TV interviews etc.), it was necessary that his voice was matched with the voice in those video clippings.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 and was granted bail by a Delhi court on April 16 in the case. He was later arrested in another related case and is currently in judicial custody, while his bail application is pending in the matter.

In it's application, the police said that during the investigation, it came to the notice that accused was live on Facebook page and also made various posts on the date of incident. "These video clips/Facebook live have been taken on record which contain the voice of accused," the police told the court, while seeking his voice sample.

The application was opposed by Sidhu's counsel, saying that the police plea was an infringement of his fundamental rights.

While allowing the police plea, the court termed as 'premature' the arguments made by the counsel for the accused that the application was vague and lacked any concrete detail of the videos for which the voice sample was required, saying that "the manner in which investigation is to be done is the prerogative of the investigating agency." "Also, at the stage of investigation, one cannot assume that by obtaining the voice sample, false evidence by tampering with the video clips could be imputed against the accused. "The admissibility and quality of evidence is a question to be determined during the trial and not at the stage of investigation," the court said.

The court added, "In light of above observation, the application of the IO (investigating officer) is hereby allowed. The accused Deep Sidhu was, in FIR No. 98/21, remanded to 14 days in Judicial Custody." "Production warrant be issued against the accused with direction to Jail Superintendent to produce the accused at FSL, at a convenient time allocated by FSL, under more favourable conditions for the purpose of recording his voice sample in the presence of his counsel," the court said.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police, the agency claimed in its FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, adding that many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

In the FIR, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change summit glitch cuts off Macron, puzzles Putin

A technical glitch at a U.S. climate summit cut off French President Emmanuel Macron mid-speech and left Russian President Vladimir Putin puzzled, demonstrating that virtual meetings can be as awkward for world leaders as they are for the r...

Uganda brands Congo's multibillion-dollar reparations claims ruinous

Uganda on Thursday told the International Court of Justice that the over 13 billion dollars in reparations sought by Congo for Kampalas role in conflicts in Congos Ituri province could ruin its economy. The Democratic Republic on Congos cla...

Xi welcomes US’ return to Paris agreement, says nations must honour climate pledges

President Xi Jinping on Thursday welcomed Americas return to the multilateral governance on climate change and said the countries should honour commitments to reduce carbon emissions as he reiterated Chinas pledge to peak carbon emissions b...

S.Korea's Moon vows to end new funding for overseas coal projects

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced on Thursday his country would end all new financing for overseas coal projects and would soon set a more ambitious schedule for slashing carbon emissions. Moon made the promises during a video ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021