U.S. weighing anti-corruption task force for Central America -envoy

U.S. weighing anti-corruption task force for Central America -envoyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 03:18 IST
The Biden administration is considering creating a task force of officials from the U.S. Justice and State Departments and other agencies to help local prosecutors fight corruption in Central America's Northern Triangle countries, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
Ricardo Zuniga, U.S. special envoy for Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, also told reporters that the U.S. government has authority from Congress to craft lists of Central American officials involved in corruption, revoke their travel visas and designate them for sanctions. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Ted Hesson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
