Saudi-led coalition intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones -state TV
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom's southern region and the city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported early on Friday. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 04:25 IST
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom's southern region and the city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported early on Friday.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities. The coalition says it intercepts the majority of assaults.
