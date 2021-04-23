Saudi-led coalition intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom's southern region and the city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported early on Friday.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities. The coalition says it intercepts the majority of assaults.

