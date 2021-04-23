China tells UK to 'right its wrong moves' after parliament's Xinjiang motion

China tells UK to 'right its wrong moves' after parliament's Xinjiang motionReuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 08:00 IST
China said on Friday that Britain should "immediately right its wrong moves" in response to the UK parliament's motion calling on its government to take action to end what the lawmakers described as genocide in China's Xinjiang region.
"The unwarranted accusation by a handful of British MPs that there is 'genocide' in Xinjiang is the most preposterous lie of the century, an outrageous insult and affront to the Chinese people, and a gross breach of international law and the basic norms governing international relations," the Chinese embassy to the UK said in a statement.
"China strongly opposes the UK's blatant interference in China's internal affairs," the embassy said.
