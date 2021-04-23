Russia says Estonia's expulsion of its diplomat is groundless move - RIA

Russia's embassy in Estonia said on Friday that the expulsion of one of its diplomats by Tallinn was an unfriendly and groundless move against Moscow, the Russian RIA news agency reported.

NATO and European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have ordered a total of four Russian diplomats working in local embassies to leave, to show solidarity with the Czech Republic, their foreign ministries said on Friday.

