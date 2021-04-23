Left Menu

Russia says Estonia's expulsion of its diplomat is groundless move - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:25 IST
Russia says Estonia's expulsion of its diplomat is groundless move - RIA

Russia's embassy in Estonia said on Friday that the expulsion of one of its diplomats by Tallinn was an unfriendly and groundless move against Moscow, the Russian RIA news agency reported.

NATO and European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have ordered a total of four Russian diplomats working in local embassies to leave, to show solidarity with the Czech Republic, their foreign ministries said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines

Following is an outline of countries that have restricted or suspended use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson, after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.JJ and AstraZeneca have stated that no clear ca...

IAF airlifts empty oxygen tankers, containers to filling stations across India

The Indian Air Force IAF airlifted big, empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country on Friday to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.Officials said...

Attacker fatally stabs police administrative worker near Paris

An attacker fatally stabbed a female police administrative worker on Friday at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, a middle-class commuter town outside Paris. Paris region president Valerie Pecresse said that terrorism could no...

65 healthcare personnel deployed on Kumbh duty test positive for COVID-19

Sixty-five healthcare personnel, including doctors, deployed on Kumbh duty have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Friday.All of them have been kept in isolation, they said.A total of 751 healthcare personnel -- 336 doctor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021