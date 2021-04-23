Left Menu

Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move

It denounced Polish authorities removing monuments to Soviet soldiers and accused them of seeking to undermine Russian energy projects and unleashing a large-scale anti-Russian information campaign. Polands Foreign Ministry said last week that it was expelling three Russian diplomats, describing the move as an act of solidarity with the United States. Russias move to expel Polish diplomats came after Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ordered the expulsion of a total of four Russian diplomats Friday.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:27 IST
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move

Russia expelled five Polish diplomats Friday in retaliation to Polish authorities expelling three Russian Embassy workers last week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Polish ambassador to inform him that the five diplomats must leave the country by May 15.

The Foreign Ministry berated Warsaw for its “deliberate course” to “destroy” relations with Russia. It denounced Polish authorities removing monuments to Soviet soldiers and accused them of seeking to undermine Russian energy projects and unleashing a “large-scale anti-Russian information campaign.” Poland's Foreign Ministry said last week that it was expelling three Russian diplomats, describing the move as an act of solidarity with the United States. The Biden administration announced sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and for involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies — activities Moscow has denied. The U.S. ordered 10 Russian diplomats out of the country and imposed new curbs on Russia's ability to borrow money along with the sanctions targeting dozens of companies and individuals. Russia's move to expel Polish diplomats came after Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ordered the expulsion of a total of four Russian diplomats Friday. The three Baltic countries said they acted to support the Czech Republic, which engaged in a tense diplomatic showdown with Russia involving the expulsions of scores of diplomats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

CREDAI-Pune offers 10 ventilators to civic hospitals

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of Indias CREDAI Pune Metro has given 10 ventilators and equal number of units of high oxygen flow devices to civic-run hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area.While the five unit...

Russia to resume flights to Egypt after 6-year hiatus

Russia plans to resume direct flights to Egypts Red Sea resort towns more than six years after the downing of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula, the Kremlin said Friday.President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah ...

Democrats move 2 bills showing strength and limits of power

Democrats were on a roll. The House voted along party lines to make the nations capital the 51st state and two hours later, the Senate overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to address violence against Asian Americans.Thursdays twin...

Over 3 lakh new COVID cases for second consecutive day; IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations

With India staring at an oxygen shortage and several hospitals scrambling for it including in Delhi, where 25 COVID patients died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a 24-hour span, the Indian Air Force Friday airlifted empty oxygen containers to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021