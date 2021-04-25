Authorities expand crematorium in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan in view of rising no. of COVID deaths

Amid a rising number of COVID-19 fatalities, authorities have expanded a crematorium in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, officials said on Saturday.

Arrangements have been made to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims at a park located inside the crematorium, they added.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll on Saturday with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease as well as over 24,000 fresh cases of the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)