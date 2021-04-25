Left Menu

Take fresh decision on recognition to National Yogasana Sport Federation: HC to Sports Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:24 IST
The Sports Ministry has been directed by the Delhi High Court to take a fresh decision with regard to the recognition granted to the National Yogasana Sport Federation (NYSF) in accordance with the 2011 sports code and after hearing all the stakeholders.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the ministry to take a decision without being influenced by the recognition already granted to the NYSF, saying it was the appropriate authority to grant recognition under the sports code.

The court also directed the ministry to decide within 45 days from April 22, the representation of the Yoga Federation of India (YFI) challenging the recognition granted on November 27 last year to the NYSF for promotion of Yogasana in the country.

It ordered that the government shall hear both the federations and pass an appropriate order in accordance with the National Sports Code, 2011.

''The question as to whether the recognition as a 'national sports federation' which has already been granted to Respondent 3 (NYSF) be continued or not, will be considered in the said order. The ministry is permitted to hear any other stakeholders it deems appropriate,'' the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on August 27.

It directed the ministry to place before it on the next date the decision taken on YFI's representation.

The YFI, in its plea, has challenged the recognition granted to the NYSF on the ground that it was done on the recommendation of the AYUSH Ministry and therefore, was contrary to the sports code.

It has contended that only the Sports Ministry can decide whether to grant recognition to a sports body and that also in accordance with the sports code, not on the recommendation of another ministry or department.

The YFI, established in 1974, has claimed that it has won many laurels for the country.

In the plea, it has said that it was aggrieved by the authorities inaction with regard to recognising Yogasana as a sports discipline and YFI as National Sports Federation (NSF) till date.

''It is relevant to mention here that the NYSF was registered in the financial year 2020-2021 and have no audit report of last three financial years and as per national sports development code, there must be two third affiliated state units of the national body, and NYSF doesn't have experiences as per the rules and also doesn't have any details with regard to sub-junior and senior level National Yogasana Sports competition…,'' it has said.

The plea has said that the NYSF does not have the district level units and the petitioner has completed all the criteria and rules and regulations of the National Sports Development Code of India (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Department of Sports).

