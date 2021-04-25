Maha: Woman killed, nephew injured by unidentified man in Beed
A 45-year-old woman was killed and her nephew was injured on Sunday afternoon in an attack with a sharp weapon by an unidentified person, police in Beed in Maharashtra said.Lochna Dhaigude, a resident of Ambajogai tehsil, and her nephew Ankush were on motorcycle on their way to Kej area when a person stopped them near Salegaon village, an official said.The unidentified man attacked Lochna with a sharp weapon, killing her instantly.PTI | Beed | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:24 IST
A 45-year-old woman was killed and her nephew was injured on Sunday afternoon in an attack with a sharp weapon by an unidentified person, police in Beed in Maharashtra said.
Lochna Dhaigude, a resident of Ambajogai tehsil, and her nephew Ankush were on motorcycle on their way to Kej area when a person stopped them near Salegaon village, an official said.
''The unidentified man attacked Lochna with a sharp weapon, killing her instantly. Her nephew sustained injuries in the attack and has been hospitalised. The accused fled with the motorcycle. Efforts are on to identify and nab the culprit,'' the Kej tehsil police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lochna Dhaigude
- Ankush
- Maharashtra
- Ambajogai
- Beed
- Lochna
ALSO READ
India's COVID-19 infections hit another record, weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
Migrants leave Maharashtra as fear of lockdown looms
Maharashtra: 4 held for selling Remdesivir injections in black market in Pune
Maharashtra received least vaccine doses, many vaccination centers facing closure: Aslam Shaikh
Maharashtra govt orders PE against Param Bir Singh