Polish, Hungarian and Slovak PMs declare support for Czech Republic

Polish, Hungarian and Slovak PMs declare support for Czech RepublicReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:04 IST
The prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia said on Monday that they support the Czech Republic's actions after it said it suspected that two Russian spies were also behind a 2014 explosion that killed two people.
"We condemn ... yet another deplorable act of aggression and breach of international law committed by Russia on European soil," the prime ministers said in a statement published on the Twitter account of the Polish prime minister's office.
