Explosive-laden boat destroyed off Yanbu port - Saudi state TV

Explosive-laden boat destroyed off Yanbu port - Saudi state TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:34 IST
The Saudi navy has intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled explosive- laden boat off the Red Sea port of Yanbu, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday, citing the Saudi defense ministry.
Investigations are ongoing to identify those behind the attack, it added.
