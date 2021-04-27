Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious variant

Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious variantReuters | Manila | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:14 IST
The Philippines will ban travelers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new variant blamed for a huge surge in cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Travelers coming from India or those with travel history to that country within the last 14 days before arrival will be banned from entering the Philippines from April 29 to May 14, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.
Nearby Cambodia also announced a similar ban, effective Thursday, to also cover people who have been to India as far back as three weeks. Both Cambodia and the Philippines have seen big jumps in case numbers in recent weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Asian
- Philippines
- Cambodia
- India
- Harry Roque
ALSO READ
Philippines logs 11,378 new COVID-19 cases, total surpasses 876,000
Philippines, US begin two-week joint military drill amid tensions in South China Sea
Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statement
Philippines, U.S. launch military drills amid South China Sea tensions
Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statement