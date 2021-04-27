Left Menu

HC admits pleas against acquittal of Mukhtar Ansari in three cases

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday admitted three pleas moved by the state government against the acquittal of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in three cases. Filing appeals against his acquittal, the state government pleaded that there was a witness who had deposed against Mukhtar but the trial court erred in not relying on the evidence.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:39 IST
HC admits pleas against acquittal of Mukhtar Ansari in three cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday admitted three pleas moved by the state government against the acquittal of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in three cases. The court posted the matter for hearing after three weeks and issued notices to him for his response. The court also summoned the records from the trial court. A Bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Rajeev Singh passed the order on three appeals filed individually. A Lucknow court had acquitted the BSP MLA in the cases for want of evidence in December. Filing appeals against his acquittal, the state government pleaded that there was a witness who had deposed against Mukhtar but the trial court erred in not relying on the evidence. It was also pleaded that in a Gangster Act case, the trial court failed to appreciate the evidence on record. In another case, he was accused of threatening to kill a jailer in Lucknow in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor, two accomplices held for hoarding Remdesivir injections in Ghaziabad

A joint team of special weapons and tactics SWAT and Kotwali police have arrested three men, including a doctor working in Lucknows King Georges Medical University, for allegedly hoarding Remdesivir injections here, police said on Tuesday.M...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League....

Ex-White House adviser charged in USD 200K theft from schools

The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over USD 200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest ...

China, B'desh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese DM

China and Bangladesh should make joint efforts against powers from outside the region establishing a military alliance in South Asia and practising hegemonism, Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.Wei made the remarks wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021