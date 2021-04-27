Left Menu

Iran calls for prisoner swap with U.S. as nuclear talks continue

We will announce details after efforts are finalised," Rabiei told a news conference carried live on a government website. He gave no details of any prisoner exchanges that might be in the works, but said there were more Iranians in U.S. jails than Americans held in Iran.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:36 IST
Iran calls for prisoner swap with U.S. as nuclear talks continue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Tuesday renewed a call for a prisoner exchange with the United States as the longtime foes continue talks with world powers over a possible U.S. return to Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers. The powers sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the agreement, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks in Vienna.

"We want the release of all those held unjustly in U.S. jails over sanctions. Iran is pursuing this due to humanitarian and moral considerations...but this will depend on action by the American side," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said. "Iran has announced its readiness for this but...announcing the names of prisoners may be detrimental to them. We will announce details after efforts are finalised," Rabiei told a news conference carried live on a government website.

He gave no details of any prisoner exchanges that might be in the works, but said there were more Iranians in U.S. jails than Americans held in Iran. The Islamic Republic, which is holding a handful of Iranian-Americans, has been accused by rights activists of arresting dual nationals to try to extract concessions from other countries. Iran has repeatedly dismissed the charge. Among the few recent exchanges, Iran in late 2019 released a Princeton University graduate student who had been held for three years on spying charges, while the United States freed an Iranian stem-cell researcher who faced charges of violating U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

Coinciding with the scrapping of the sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran released five Americans including a Washington Post reporter as part of a prisoner swap with the United States. U.S.-Iranian tensions have run high since harsh U.S. sanctions were reimposed on Tehran after then-president Donald Trump took Washington out of the nuclear accord in 2018, saying it did not do enough to curb Iranian nuclear activity. Iran has since breached the deal's limits on uranium enrichment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday - president

Portugals state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections drop sharply and the country prepares to further ease a strict lockdown imposed more than three months ago. Wit...

U.S. CDC has not seen link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has not found a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, the agencys Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intenti...

Teacher fraternity will conduct online classes from home: JK govt

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said that teachers who were going to educational institutes under the in-campus in-person teaching policy will now conduct online classes from their homes in view of a spike in COVID cases in ...

Thousands demonstrate in Chad against military transition

Thousands protested and two people were killed in Chad Tuesday in demonstrations against the rule of a transitional military council headed by the son of the late President Idriss Deby Itno, who died last week. Those killed in violence surr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021