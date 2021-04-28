Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say fired drone at southern Saudi air base

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 09:25 IST
Yemen's Houthis say fired drone at southern Saudi air base

Yemen's Houthi forces on Wednesday launched a drone at a military air base in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait, the group's military spokesman said on Twitter.

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-aligned movement said Saudi Arabian air defences had intercepted and destroyed a drone fired towards the kingdom, state news agency SPA said earlier on Wednesday.

