Yemen's Houthis say fired drone at southern Saudi air base

Yemen's Houthis say fired drone at southern Saudi air baseReuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 09:25 IST
Yemen's Houthi forces on Wednesday launched a drone at a military air base in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait, the group's military spokesman said on Twitter.
The Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-aligned movement said Saudi Arabian air defences had intercepted and destroyed a drone fired towards the kingdom, state news agency SPA said earlier on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
