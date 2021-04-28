Knife attacker wounds 16 children at Chinese kindergarten - Xinhua

A man wielding a knife wounded 18 people including 16 children at a kindergarten in China's southwestern region of Guangxi on Wednesday, state-backed media said.

Two of the children were seriously injured in the attack in the city of Berlin, a state-run Xinhua news agency said.

A suspect was arrested by police, Xinhua added.

