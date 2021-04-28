Knife attacker wounds 16 children at Chinese kindergarten - Xinhua

Knife attacker wounds 16 children at Chinese kindergarten - XinhuaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:27 IST
A man wielding a knife wounded 18 people including 16 children at a kindergarten in China's southwestern region of Guangxi on Wednesday, state-backed media said.
Two of the children were seriously injured in the attack in the city of Berlin, a state-run Xinhua news agency said.
A suspect was arrested by police, Xinhua added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Xinhua
- Guangxi
- Xinhua news agency
ALSO READ
China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
China calls Japan's Fukushima water release 'extremely irresponsible'
No nation is more important than India as US seeks to counter China, states think tank report
China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery
WRAPUP 2-China's exports rise at robust pace in March, imports growth highest in 4 years