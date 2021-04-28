Left Menu

GMPF raises concern over prolonged delays in court hearing of Goa mining case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:42 IST
Mining dependents in Goa have raised concerns over the prolonged delays in the court hearing of the state's mining case pending in the Supreme Court for over a year without a single hearing, GMPF on Wednesday said.

In a statement, the Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) said it has ''appealed to the central government for praying the apex court for urgent consideration of the Goa mining case and give a hearing date before the court closes for summer vacation from May 15 onwards''.

Else, GMPF added, the central government has to consider a legislative cure to resolve Goa Mining stalemate.

This is needed to stop the further economic collapse of the state, the umbrella body of mining dependents said in a statement.

Highlighting that mining supports to the livelihood of over three lakh persons in the state, GMPF said that in this economic crisis due to COVID-19, the central government has to consider legislative amendment rather than waiting for the Supreme Court to decide on the fate of over three lakh mining dependents.

It claimed that over 60,000 people have lost their direct employment with the quashing of leases of 88 mines in Goa by the Supreme Court in 2018. The unemployment situation has further worsened in the state with the second wave of the pandemic, which has shattered the tourism industry yet again in the state, it added.

''It will be smarter for the state government to concentrate on restarting Goa mining operations to address the battered economic and unemployment crisis of the state.

''Revenue through mining can be more practical than aimlessly only targeting to attract tourist to Goa amid second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic because the mining sector is not directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic like tourism,'' GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said.

GMPF Vice-President Balaji Gauns said three years of mining stoppage has already disrupted livelihoods and socio-economic scenario in Goa.

