Left Menu

Madonna! Police dismantle cult shrine to slain teenage Naples crime boss

Young members of an organised crime clan in Naples so revered their leader as a godlike figure that when he was killed they put his ashes and a bronze bust of him in a small shrine alongside an image of the Madonna. The worshipping ended on Wednesday when police used steel-cutting equipment to force open the heavily fortified shrine in the courtyard of a building in the centre of Naples, removing Emanuele Sibillo's bust and ashes.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:19 IST
Madonna! Police dismantle cult shrine to slain teenage Naples crime boss

Young members of an organised crime clan in Naples so revered their leader as a godlike figure that when he was killed they put his ashes and a bronze bust of him in a small shrine alongside an image of the Madonna.

The worshipping ended on Wednesday when police used steel-cutting equipment to force open the heavily fortified shrine in the courtyard of a building in the centre of Naples, removing Emanuele Sibillo's bust and ashes. Sibillo was killed by a rival clan in 2015 at the age of 19.

Naples police released a video of their intervention, intended to send a signal to the clan, whose members forced extortion victims to bow before the bust of the bearded Sibillo in a solemn act to consecrate their bond to the crime group. "Shops and pizzerias in central Naples were at the mercy of extortions, intimidation and violent actions," police said in a statement.

Police also arrested 21 people suspected of belonging to the Sibillo clan of the Camorra, the Naples-area version of the Sicilian Mafia. They were charged with association with organised crime, extortion, receiving stolen goods, drug-dealing, exploitation of prostitution and possession of firearms.

"The removal of the shrine and the erasing of graffiti praising him (Sibillo) is a hard blow to the Camorra," said senator Sandro Ruotolo, a former anti-Mafia journalist. Sibillo was the inspiration for the book "La Paranza dei Bambini" about child and teenage gangsters in Naples written by anti-Mafia journalist Roberto Saviano, author of "Gomorrah," an international bestseller about the Camorra. (Writing by Philip Pullella and Angelo Amante, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar airstrikes on ethnic forces reported on 2 fronts

Myanmar government forces launched airstrikes against ethnic minority guerrillas in two areas of the country on Wednesday, local reports said.Fighting has been raging daily in northern Myanmar in territory controlled by the Kachin Independe...

Biden expressed concerns about Russian military buildup directly to Putin -adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden has communicated his concerns about Russias military buildup near Ukraine directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the U.S. commitment to Ukraines territorial integrity, White House national securi...

COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said Wednesday.Our region is stil...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq weighed down by Microsoft, Amgen; all eyes on Fed

The Dow and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Amgen and Microsoft weighed, while investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting for updates on monetary policy and waited for another batch of earnings from big technology firms.The U.S. cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021