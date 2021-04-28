Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh

Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from BangladeshReuters | Rome | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:30 IST
Italy on Wednesday imposed an entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh, a health ministry statement said, in a move aimed to prevent a spread of COVID-19 infections from the Asian country hard-hit by the virus.
"The health minister has signed an executive order banning entry, from any border point, to anyone who has stayed in or transited through Bangladesh in the last 14 days," a health ministry statement said.
Last week, a similar ban was imposed on travellers from India. Restrictions will be imposed on residents in Italy who return.
