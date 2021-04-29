Left Menu

U.S. special envoy for Yemen to travel to region on Thursday

Lenderking "will build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which only worsens the humanitarian crisis threatening the Yemeni people," the State Department said. Last week, Lenderking called the battle for the Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 06:07 IST
U.S. special envoy for Yemen to travel to region on Thursday

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on Thursday for talks with government officials about efforts to end Yemen's civil war, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Lenderking's "discussions will focus on ensuring the regular and unimpeded delivery of commodities and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen, promoting a lasting ceasefire, and transitioning the parties to a political process," the statement said. A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the country's government from the capital Sanaa.

The civil war has created what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with some 80 percent of the country's population of 29 million requiring aid and 13 million facing starvation. Since taking office in January, U.S. President Joe Biden has made Yemen a priority and appointed Lenderking to help revive stalled U.N. efforts to end a conflict widely seen as a proxy war between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The battle for Yemen's gas-rich Marib region is complicating U.S. efforts to reach a ceasefire needed to end the war. Lenderking "will build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which only worsens the humanitarian crisis threatening the Yemeni people," the State Department said.

Last week, Lenderking called the battle for the Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. He said Iran's support for the Houthi movement was "quite significant and it's lethal." Iran has denied supporting the Houthis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

We have shown each other and the world. There is no quit in America, says President Biden.

We have shown each other and the world. There is no quit in America, says President Biden....

We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again: President Biden tells US Congress.

We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again President Biden tells US Congress....

Biden declares U.S. 'on the move again' in first speech to Congress

President Joe Biden argued in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday that he had restored Americans faith in democracy nearly 100 days after he succeeded Donald Trump in office, and was set to unveil a 1.8 trillion spending and tax-credi...

America is on the move again, President Joe Biden says in his first joint address to Congress.

America is on the move again, President Joe Biden says in his first joint address to Congress....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021