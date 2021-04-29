Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Apr 29

Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Apr 29PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 10:23 IST
- America rising anew, President Joe Biden tells US Congress - 'White supremacy is terrorism': President Biden. - US delivering supplies worth over USD100 million to India; first flight to land on Thursday: WH.
- UN agencies procuring 7,000 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 testing machines, PPEs for India: UN spokesperson.
- Top US senators ask Pfizer, Moderna, J&J for global access to vaccines, including in India.
- China launches core module of its space station.
- COVID-19 pandemic laid threadbare issue of digital divide: Ravi Shankar Prasad.
- Harris, Pelosi make history at US President Biden's first address to Congress.
- US will maintain strong military presence in Indo-Pacific to prevent conflict: Biden.
- It’s time to grow US economy from bottom and middle; We’re in competition with China: Biden. - Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
