Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Apr 29

- America rising anew, President Joe Biden tells US Congress - 'White supremacy is terrorism': President Biden. - US delivering supplies worth over USD100 million to India; first flight to land on Thursday: WH.

- UN agencies procuring 7,000 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 testing machines, PPEs for India: UN spokesperson.

- Top US senators ask Pfizer, Moderna, J&J for global access to vaccines, including in India.

- China launches core module of its space station.

- COVID-19 pandemic laid threadbare issue of digital divide: Ravi Shankar Prasad.

- Harris, Pelosi make history at US President Biden's first address to Congress.

- US will maintain strong military presence in Indo-Pacific to prevent conflict: Biden.

- It’s time to grow US economy from bottom and middle; We’re in competition with China: Biden. - Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)