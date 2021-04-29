Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Setting up of 500 oxygen plants through PM-CARES fund reported

Urdu publications have in their Thursday editions prominently carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a high-level meeting in which he said that 500 oxygen generation plants will be set up through funding from the PM-CARES fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Urdu publications have in their Thursday editions prominently carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a high-level meeting in which he said that 500 oxygen generation plants will be set up through funding from the PM-CARES fund. Most publications reported that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal is now the 'government' in the national capital after the Centre notified the amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 on Tuesday.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication highlighted that one lakh portable oxygen concentrators will be purchased and 500 oxygen generation plants will be set up with PM-CARES funds, the Centre informed after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the oxygen concentrators should be procured at the earliest and provided to states reporting a high number of coronavirus cases. It prominently figures out the news that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is now the "government" in the Union Territory after the Centre notified the amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 on Tuesday.

The news of Delhi High Court questioning Centre's step of changing the protocol to use Remdesivir. The High Court said that it appears that if the Central government wanted Covid patients to die as it noted the new protocol on using the anti-viral drug. Now, the drug will be used for moderate to severe cases that require supplemental oxygen. Inquilab: The newspaper carried the Supreme Court's direction to the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the shifting of journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura Jail to a government hospital in Delhi for better medical treatment. Kappan has been in prison since October for allegedly trying to report on the Hathras gangrape case.

It also reported that despite the COVID-19 outbreak, BJP's Telangana unit President Bandi Sanjay participated in a massive roadshow to campaign for municipal polls in the Warangal district. The daily highlighted that as COVID surge continues in Maharashtra, state government is mulling to extend the current lockdown by another 15 days and the final decision will be announced by 30 April, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper displayed the country Covid tally in which it stated that India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases. It reported that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said it would be setting up 500 medical oxygen plants in the country under the PM CARES fund programme. (ANI)

