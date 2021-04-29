Left Menu

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

29-04-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.

In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the law as passed was insufficient as it failed to make sufficient provision for further carbon dioxide emissions cuts from 2031.

The major climate protection package, a signature policy passed after much haggling between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and her Social Democrat coalition partners, aims to ensure Germany will meet its 2030 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

