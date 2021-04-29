Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's regional campaign offices to be disbanded - ally

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team said on Thursday it was officially disbanding its network of regional campaign offices across Russia.

The announcement, in a YouTube video, comes ahead of a court hearing which is due to consider a request from prosecutors to declare the main pillars of Navalny's political organization as extremist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)