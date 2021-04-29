Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's regional campaign offices to be disbanded - ally

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's regional campaign offices to be disbanded - allyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:25 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team said on Thursday it was officially disbanding its network of regional campaign offices across Russia.
The announcement, in a YouTube video, comes ahead of a court hearing which is due to consider a request from prosecutors to declare the main pillars of Navalny's political organization as extremist.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia tries to ban Kosovo flag at UN -- unsuccessfully
Turkey could lose 500,000 tourists due to Russia flight restrictions - NTV
Putin receives second shot of Russian COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax
Encouraged by disengagement efforts by India, China: Russia on eastern Ladakh
Sputnik vaccine approval by India will open up new dimension in special ties, says Russian envoy