Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been continuously requesting the central government to declare COVID-19 pandemic a "national calamity".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:39 IST
Maha CM continuously requesting Centre to declare COVID-19 a 'national calamity': Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressing media on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been continuously requesting the central government to declare COVID-19 pandemic a "national calamity". Addressing reporters in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena leader said: "Supreme Court has said that it (COVID-19 pandemic) is a national calamity and the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been continuously requesting the central government to declare it as a national calamity."

The Shiv Sena MP also said that people are terrified of whatever is happening across the country. "The state government is doing its best to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Many people are trying to malign the image of the Maharashtra government," he added.

Meanwhile, Thackeray has announced to chair a virtual meeting regarding the preparations for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state. All citizens over the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1, the Centre had announced on April 19, along with a ''liberalised'' policy, allowing state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

The Maharashtra government has announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens aged between 18-44 years to combat the pandemic. Registration for the newly eligible population groups commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

