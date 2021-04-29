Left Menu

Hungarian, Chinese leaders to discuss anti-pandemic cooperation

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:51 IST
Hungarian, Chinese leaders to discuss anti-pandemic cooperation

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is due to discuss anti-pandemic efforts with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the phone on Thursday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page.

Hungary is the only European Union country to use Chinese vaccines under an emergency protocol before they have been officially approved by the bloc, with over a million doses of the Sinopharm shot helping the country record one of the world's highest inoculation rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP records highest single-day rise of 298 COVID deaths

A record single-day rise of 298 COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases.A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the diseas...

PM Relocations offers free logistics for transporting oxygen, other medical supplies

Logistics firm PM Relocations on Thursday extended free services for moving medical and essential services to healthcare companies, hospitals, pharmacies and individuals.The company in a statement said its pan-India services can help in tra...

Debashree Roy set to return to acting after 10-year hiatus

Yesteryear heroine and former MLA Debashree Roy is all set to appear in a Bengali TV soap after having taken a break from her acting career in the past 10 years.The National Award winner who had acted in films like Unishe April, 36 Chowring...

Pope issues new anti-corruption decree for Vatican managers, including cardinals

Pope Francis, in his latest move to fight corruption in the Vatican, issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for managers, including cardinals.The decree says they must disclose at the moment of appoi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021