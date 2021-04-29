Hungarian, Chinese leaders to discuss anti-pandemic cooperation

Hungarian, Chinese leaders to discuss anti-pandemic cooperationReuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:51 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is due to discuss anti-pandemic efforts with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the phone on Thursday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page.
Hungary is the only European Union country to use Chinese vaccines under an emergency protocol before they have been officially approved by the bloc, with over a million doses of the Sinopharm shot helping the country record one of the world's highest inoculation rates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
