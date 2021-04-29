Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Germany must tighten climate law to protect young people's future, court rules

Germany must update its climate law by the end of next year to set out how it will bring carbon emissions down nearly to zero by 2050, its top court ruled on Thursday, siding with a young woman who argued rising sea levels would engulf her family farm. The court concluded that a law passed in 2019 had failed to make sufficient provision for cuts beyond 2030, casting a shadow over a signature achievement of Chancellor Angela Merkel's final term in office.

Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after hunger strike

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. His remarks on a blurry video piped into a Moscow courtroom came amid new legal pressure on Navalny and his movement. Allies said he faced new criminal charges and they had been forced to disband his network of regional campaign offices, which the authorities are seeking to ban as "extremist".

Analysis-Vexed but vulnerable, Erdogan avoids escalating genocide dispute with Biden

Despite its fury with the United States for calling the Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide, Turkey is for now avoiding a showdown which could hurt its fragile economy and scupper hopes of better ties with U.S.-allied Arab states. President Tayyip Erdogan angrily condemned Joe Biden's characterisation of the killings a century ago, saying the U.S. president should "look in the mirror" and examine the fate of Native Americans wiped out by settlers who founded his country.

China urges U.S. to restrain frontline forces in nearby seas

The Chinese defence ministry urged the United States on Thursday to rein in its frontline forces which Beijing has said have become more active in the air and seas near China this year. China has frequently maintained that a U.S. military presence in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Taiwan Strait is the main destabilising factor in the region. The United States has said it has freedom of navigation in these areas, which China regards as its geo-strategic backyard.

India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Pope issues new anti-corruption decree for Vatican managers, including cardinals

Pope Francis, in his latest move to fight corruption in the Vatican, issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for managers, including cardinals. The decree says they must disclose at the moment of appointment and every two years after that if they have been the subject of financial investigations.

Three Ever Given crew members to leave the ship

Three crew members aboard the cargo vessel that blocked global shipping in the Suez Canal last month will be allowed to return home, the ship's manager said on Thursday. The Ever Given has been anchored in a lake between two sections of the canal since being dislodged on March 29 and is caught in a legal dispute linked to a $916 compensation claim made by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) against the ship's Japanese owner.

Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat over arms depot blasts

Bulgaria on Thursday announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat after prosecutors said they suspected Russian involvement in four explosions at arms depots in Bulgaria. At a meeting with the Russian ambassador, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva requested full Russian cooperation with Bulgaria's investigation of the explosions and of attempts to poison Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev.

Nothing to see here, UK PM Johnson says of apartment refurbishment probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was nothing to see or to worry about in an electoral watchdog investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment. The Electoral Commission began an investigation on Wednesday into the refurbishment of Johnson's Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed.

U.N.'s Guterres says common ground elusive in Cyprus talks

The United Nations said on Thursday there was not enough common ground to resume negotiations on Cyprus, after a three-day summit attempting to break a four-year impasse in peace negotiations. Diplomats had been trying to make headway to end a decades-old conflict between rival Greek and Turkish Cypriots which destabilises the eastern Mediterranean and is a key source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

