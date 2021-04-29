Left Menu

Reuters World News Summary

The Electoral Commission began an investigation on Wednesday into the refurbishment of Johnson's Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. U.N.'s Guterres says common ground elusive in Cyprus talks The United Nations said on Thursday there was not enough common ground to resume negotiations on Cyprus, after a three-day summit attempting to break a four-year impasse in peace negotiations.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:32 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Germany must tighten climate law to protect young people's future, court rules

Germany must update its climate law by the end of next year to set out how it will bring carbon emissions down nearly to zero by 2050, its top court ruled on Thursday, siding with a young woman who argued rising sea levels would engulf her family farm. The court concluded that a law passed in 2019 had failed to make sufficient provision for cuts beyond 2030, casting a shadow over a signature achievement of Chancellor Angela Merkel's final term in office.

Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after hunger strike

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. His remarks on a blurry video piped into a Moscow courtroom came amid new legal pressure on Navalny and his movement. Allies said he faced new criminal charges and they had been forced to disband his network of regional campaign offices, which the authorities are seeking to ban as "extremist".

Analysis-Vexed but vulnerable, Erdogan avoids escalating genocide dispute with Biden

Despite its fury with the United States for calling the Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide, Turkey is for now avoiding a showdown which could hurt its fragile economy and scupper hopes of better ties with U.S.-allied Arab states. President Tayyip Erdogan angrily condemned Joe Biden's characterisation of the killings a century ago, saying the U.S. president should "look in the mirror" and examine the fate of Native Americans wiped out by settlers who founded his country.

China urges U.S. to restrain frontline forces in nearby seas

The Chinese defence ministry urged the United States on Thursday to rein in its frontline forces which Beijing has said have become more active in the air and seas near China this year. China has frequently maintained that a U.S. military presence in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Taiwan Strait is the main destabilising factor in the region. The United States has said it has freedom of navigation in these areas, which China regards as its geo-strategic backyard.

India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Pope issues new anti-corruption decree for Vatican managers, including cardinals

Pope Francis, in his latest move to fight corruption in the Vatican, issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for managers, including cardinals. The decree says they must disclose at the moment of appointment and every two years after that if they have been the subject of financial investigations.

Three Ever Given crew members to leave the ship

Three crew members aboard the cargo vessel that blocked global shipping in the Suez Canal last month will be allowed to return home, the ship's manager said on Thursday. The Ever Given has been anchored in a lake between two sections of the canal since being dislodged on March 29 and is caught in a legal dispute linked to a $916 compensation claim made by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) against the ship's Japanese owner.

Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat over arms depot blasts

Bulgaria on Thursday announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat after prosecutors said they suspected Russian involvement in four explosions at arms depots in Bulgaria. At a meeting with the Russian ambassador, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva requested full Russian cooperation with Bulgaria's investigation of the explosions and of attempts to poison Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev.

Nothing to see here, UK PM Johnson says of apartment refurbishment probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was nothing to see or to worry about in an electoral watchdog investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment. The Electoral Commission began an investigation on Wednesday into the refurbishment of Johnson's Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed.

U.N.'s Guterres says common ground elusive in Cyprus talks

The United Nations said on Thursday there was not enough common ground to resume negotiations on Cyprus, after a three-day summit attempting to break a four-year impasse in peace negotiations. Diplomats had been trying to make headway to end a decades-old conflict between rival Greek and Turkish Cypriots which destabilises the eastern Mediterranean and is a key source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Today's Bengaluru Bullion closing rates are not available from the sources.

PTI DVR ROH ROH...

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette manufacturers.The F...

Punjab minister slams Navjot Sidhu for criticising Amarinder

Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora lambasted Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday for his repeated tirades against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying it showed indiscipline and irresponsible behaviour.Sidhu has been attacking the ...

CSIR-CMERI transfers technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit to companies

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur transferred the technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit developed by the Institute virtually on 29.04.2021 in presence of Prof. Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI to Ms Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot and Ms GRID Eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021