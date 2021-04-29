COVID-19: Delhi HC directs DCs to pass orders for release of seized oxygen, medicines from black market

The High Court has directed Delhi Police DCs to pass orders for the release of oxygen and medicines as soon as they are seized from the black market. The court noted that the power to release things that are being seized from the black market is given to Deputy Commissioner (DC).

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli directed Delhi Police not to seize any medicine from the people who have purchased it for medical purposes observing that they would have procured it in desperate need. During the hearing, the court also suggested that there shall be some mechanism to release the oxygen cylinders and medicine for use, as they become case property after being seized by police.

The court observation came when it was informed that police are seizing oxygen cylinders and medicines from the black market and 279 vials of Remdesivir have been seized from the black market. The court also said that Delhi Police would be bound to investigate with the assistance rendered by the public at large.

Hospitals in the national capital are grappling with the shortage of oxygen due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

